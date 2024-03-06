JSE fines former Luxe CEO Helena Grewar R7.5m
Grewer, also known as Althea Cloete, sold shares in a closed period, and the JSE says she ‘obstructed’ the JSE's regulatory process
06 March 2024 - 12:30
The JSE has fined former Luxe CEO Helena Grewar R7.5m for selling shares in a closed period, noting that she did not co-operate with its investigation and “obstructed” the JSE's regulatory process.
Grewar more commonly goes by the name Althea Cloete. ..
