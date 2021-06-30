Companies / Retail & Consumer Cannabis business Nutritional Holdings’s bid to be relisted fails Company drops the ball again with a delay in publishing its 2020 annual report and financial results BL PREMIUM

Penny stock Nutritional Holdings, which was suspended from the JSE, said on Wednesday its attempt to be permitted to resume share trading had been unsuccessful.

This shows how the JSE is protecting investors from companies that do not report financial information timeously or accurately. ..