Jewellery firm Luxe placed in liquidation
Court finds owner of Arthur Kaplan and NWJ jewellers hasn’t paid R11m to Richline SA despite an agreement to do so
26 September 2023 - 19:55
Jewellery holding firm Luxe, owner of Arthur Kaplan and NWJ jewellers, was placed in liquidation on Tuesday after an application to the South Gauteng high court by Richline SA, a jewellery manufacturer that is part of the Berkshire Hathaway group.
Luxe hasn’t paid creditors — who are owed tens of millions of rand — for more than a year. The firm, once known as Taste Holdings, also remains suspended from the JSE for failing to file annual financial reports within four months of its year end. ..
