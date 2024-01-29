Truworths’ first-half sales up 8%, lifted by UK Office shoe chain
Sales in the mainstay SA business fell 0.3% to R8.4bn after Truworths tightened the screws on credit
29 January 2024 - 11:58
Fashion retailer Truworths said on Monday that its total sales grew 8% to R12.2bn in the six months ended-December, boosted by the UK business, which countered the stagnation in its core SA market.
Its Office shoe chain in the UK grew sales 16%, or 33% in rand terms, to R3.1bn, benefiting from what the company said were its unique market positioning, brand partnerships and strong online presence...
