Discount fashion retailer Mr Price said on Thursday that its retail sales rose a robust 15.5% in December, supported by its core apparel division, which it said continued to gain market share.
The impressive numbers were also boosted by acquisitions, along with backup power in all its stores, which ensured seamless trading during the Christmas period, a crucial time for all the retailers.
However, same-store sales, which strip out new stores, rose 8% year on year.
Mr Price competes with TFG and Truworths, among others, in the apparel division and HomeChoice in the homeware division.
For the three months to end-December, its retail sales rose 9.9% to R13.2bn while comparable store sales were up just 4.1%.
“We anticipated a shift in momentum once we had successfully navigated the disruption of our ERP system change and the installation of load-shedding backup power facilities in all our stores,” CEO Mark Blair said.
Retail sales in the core apparel segment grew 11.7% in the October-December period as it gained market shares for five consecutive months, according to Mr Price.
“While sales growth was generally strong across all merchandise departments, the performance of kids was a standout and continues to bode well for the new Mr Price Kids concept, which now has 30 stores, and has the potential to be a significant retail chain in the group,” the company said.
The newly acquired Power Fashion delivered double-digit sales growth and achieved its highest market share level on record in December.
Studio 88 grew sales by high single-digits during the period against a strong base set a year ago.
The home segment’s retail sales rose a modest 0.9% year on year during the quarter. The home segment consists of Mr Price Home and Sheet Street; Yuppiechef maintained its double-digit sales growth.
The telecom segment grew retail sales by 9%.
Mr Price opened 85 new stores, taking its total store base to 2,892.
Mr Price posts bumper Christmas sales
The discount fashion retailer says its high-performing apparel division is still gaining market share
Discount fashion retailer Mr Price said on Thursday that its retail sales rose a robust 15.5% in December, supported by its core apparel division, which it said continued to gain market share.
The impressive numbers were also boosted by acquisitions, along with backup power in all its stores, which ensured seamless trading during the Christmas period, a crucial time for all the retailers.
However, same-store sales, which strip out new stores, rose 8% year on year.
Mr Price competes with TFG and Truworths, among others, in the apparel division and HomeChoice in the homeware division.
For the three months to end-December, its retail sales rose 9.9% to R13.2bn while comparable store sales were up just 4.1%.
“We anticipated a shift in momentum once we had successfully navigated the disruption of our ERP system change and the installation of load-shedding backup power facilities in all our stores,” CEO Mark Blair said.
Retail sales in the core apparel segment grew 11.7% in the October-December period as it gained market shares for five consecutive months, according to Mr Price.
“While sales growth was generally strong across all merchandise departments, the performance of kids was a standout and continues to bode well for the new Mr Price Kids concept, which now has 30 stores, and has the potential to be a significant retail chain in the group,” the company said.
The newly acquired Power Fashion delivered double-digit sales growth and achieved its highest market share level on record in December.
Studio 88 grew sales by high single-digits during the period against a strong base set a year ago.
The home segment’s retail sales rose a modest 0.9% year on year during the quarter. The home segment consists of Mr Price Home and Sheet Street; Yuppiechef maintained its double-digit sales growth.
The telecom segment grew retail sales by 9%.
Mr Price opened 85 new stores, taking its total store base to 2,892.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Clicks grows retail sales over Christmas
EDITORIAL: The economy can’t rely on consumer spend
Slowing Woolies sales may be part of a trend
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA retailers
How Amazon is on the verge of disrupting local e-commerce
Pay up, JSE tells Jooste after his 20-year ban
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.