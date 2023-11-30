Lewis shipping containers stuck at ports rise more than fivefold
CEO Johan Enslin says that what is happening at the Durban port is a ‘catastrophe’
30 November 2023 - 08:31
UPDATED 30 November 2023 - 17:31
Furniture and appliances retail group Lewis has more than five to six times the number of shipping containers with stock waiting to come in on ships outside local ports than it would normally have at the start of December. This is because of the backlog caused by problems at Transnet.
“If we look at the situation this morning, then the Lewis Group is sitting with 290 shipping containers that need to come in,” group CEO Johan Enslin said on Thursday in an interview with Business Day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.