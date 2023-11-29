Shoprite says its crime fighters help reduce robberies at its shops

A command centre staffed by a specialist team of investigators, data and crime analysts and law experts at the Shoprite group has led to a drop in armed robberies and burglaries at its shops nationwide, the retailer says.
The group’s crime-fighting efforts led to convictions of criminals, ensuring sentences totalling 1,384 years and three months — including 24 life sentences — in the past three years.
South Africans are tired of crime. Calls to our tip-off line with information about ‘persons of interest’ regularly assist us with tracking down repeat offenders who elude law enforcement
Oswald Meiring
Suspects still awaiting trial — where the group successfully opposed bail — have to date been in custody for the equivalent of 395 years and eight months.
“Our top priority remains creating a safer environment for our customers and our employees,” said group security and loss prevention head Oswald Meiring said.
“Securing arrests and sentences are critical to deter and ultimately reduce crime.”
Operating from the group’s command centre, which was established in 2018, the team uses technology, artificial intelligence and an intelligence network.
Community members are playing an instrumental role in help track down criminals, the group said.
“South Africans are tired of crime and want to play their part in bringing offenders to book.
“Calls to our tip-off line with information about ‘persons of interest’ regularly assist us with tracking down repeat offenders who elude law enforcement,” Meiring said.
The group has more than 3,000 shops and a fleet of 1,000 trucks and 1,500 truck trailers, which the command centre monitors.
Predictive and historical analysis of crime data, live information on strikes and protests, as well as security devices that can be triggered remotely, are some of the ways criminal operations are foiled.
Arrests are made by working closely with police and the National Prosecuting Authority. The group said it shares intelligence with them to ensure bail is successfully opposed and it has employed an expert criminal law lawyer to assist with the prosecution of criminals. Data and crime analysts testify in support of aggravating circumstances during sentencing.
“In an operating environment marked by high unemployment, frequent protest action and load-shedding, the safety of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We will continue to use all available tools and resources to identify, track down and prosecute offenders,” said Meiring.
Shoprite says its crime fighters help reduce robberies at its shops
Group’s priority is ‘safer environment for our customers and our employees’
A command centre staffed by a specialist team of investigators, data and crime analysts and law experts at the Shoprite group has led to a drop in armed robberies and burglaries at its shops nationwide, the retailer says.
The group’s crime-fighting efforts led to convictions of criminals, ensuring sentences totalling 1,384 years and three months — including 24 life sentences — in the past three years.
Suspects still awaiting trial — where the group successfully opposed bail — have to date been in custody for the equivalent of 395 years and eight months.
“Our top priority remains creating a safer environment for our customers and our employees,” said group security and loss prevention head Oswald Meiring said.
“Securing arrests and sentences are critical to deter and ultimately reduce crime.”
Operating from the group’s command centre, which was established in 2018, the team uses technology, artificial intelligence and an intelligence network.
Community members are playing an instrumental role in help track down criminals, the group said.
“South Africans are tired of crime and want to play their part in bringing offenders to book.
“Calls to our tip-off line with information about ‘persons of interest’ regularly assist us with tracking down repeat offenders who elude law enforcement,” Meiring said.
The group has more than 3,000 shops and a fleet of 1,000 trucks and 1,500 truck trailers, which the command centre monitors.
Predictive and historical analysis of crime data, live information on strikes and protests, as well as security devices that can be triggered remotely, are some of the ways criminal operations are foiled.
Arrests are made by working closely with police and the National Prosecuting Authority. The group said it shares intelligence with them to ensure bail is successfully opposed and it has employed an expert criminal law lawyer to assist with the prosecution of criminals. Data and crime analysts testify in support of aggravating circumstances during sentencing.
“In an operating environment marked by high unemployment, frequent protest action and load-shedding, the safety of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We will continue to use all available tools and resources to identify, track down and prosecute offenders,” said Meiring.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA retailers
EDITORIAL: Transnet needs to focus on productivity — and partners
Safari Investments focused on portfolio optimisation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.