Port issues could stymie start of Pepkor’s new financial year
The success of the first quarter of 2024 hinges on the festive season and back-to-school sales
29 November 2023 - 09:00
UPDATED 29 November 2023 - 09:56
Low-cost retailer Pepkor has become the latest company to flag the effect of disruptions at local ports on its business, saying it may have lower back-to school stock levels in January when it does significant trade.
“Substantial disruption in port operations is adversely affecting stock inflows following the year-end,” the company, valued at about R69bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-September...
