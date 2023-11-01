Remgro’s 70 years of experience stands it in good stead to weather SA storm, Rupert says
Combination of problems facing the country is new, but investment holding company will continue to adapt, chairperson tells shareholders
01 November 2023 - 13:10
Remgro chairperson Johann Rupert has backed the group’s 70 years’ experience of doing business in SA to help it overcome the numerous headwinds facing Africa’s most industrialised economy.
Rupert told shareholders in a letter published in the company’s annual report that inflationary pressures in SA and around the world were putting a strain on consumers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.