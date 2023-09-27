Remgro paid over R600m in transaction fees in Mediclinic deal

Remgro paid investment bankers, transaction advisers and other actors R612m in transaction costs in a deal that saw it and a partner take full control of Mediclinic, delisting it from the JSE and London Stock Exchange (LSE).
The group said such costs were occasioned by the complexity and geographical spread of the transaction.
“The Mediclinic transaction was a complex, multi-jurisdictions transaction and taking private of an entity listed on the LSE and JSE. The fees paid were very much in-line with transaction costs for similar size transactions on the LSE and for transactions of this nature in general. Most of the fees were in foreign hard currency,” a spokesperson said.
“The fees include financial advisers, legal advisers across jurisdictions, regulatory legal advisory costs, PR (public relations) cost, etc. It is important to note as Manta Bidco (Remgro and MSC JV) approached Mediclinic to take the business private as such both Manta Bidco and Mediclinic had to appoint their own advisers and lawyers for the transaction.”
Remgro, an investment holding company controlled by Johann Rupert, in partnership with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), in 2022 made an offer of £3.7bn in 2022 to acquire the rest of Mediclinic and delist it from the JSE. At the time, Remgro already owned about 44.56% of Mediclinic.
The multi-jurisdictions transaction which saw Remgro and MSC enter a 50-50 partnership got the nod from SA authorities in March.
Remgro’s results released last week shows Remgro bought 5.4% indirect interest in Mediclinic for £221m, increasing its stake to 50% with the other half held by the Swiss/Italian container carrier.
Mediclinic operates in SA, the Middle East and Switzerland.
Remgro also said it paid R196m in transaction and integration costs relating to the Distell/Heineken transaction.
Remgro’s CEO Jannie Durand in March told investors that delays in approving mergers and acquisition deals were pushing up costs.
“The approval should have been a lot quicker. There were no competition concerns at all raised (in the Mediclinic deal); all things we were dealing with were public interest matters. We had to get approvals from Switzerland, the UAE and in Cyprus, I don’t know why we had to get approval from Cyprus but we had approvals from these jurisdictions for months and the only regulatory authority that took so long was the SA side,” Durand told investors during a conference call after the release of the group’s interim results.
“I mean if you think about the frictional costs embedded in the system and you consider the Distell-Heineken deal and how long that took, the CIVH-Vodacom deal and how long that is taking, as well as the Mediclinic transaction, there are a lot of frictional costs in having these transactions delayed.”
Remgro is likely to incur significant costs in the mooted CIVH-Vodacom tie-up after the Competition Commission recommended in August that the deal be blocked. The deal was first announced in November 2021.
The deal involves Remgro’s CIVH fibre units Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), which were folded into a new holding company, Maziv. Vodacom aims to take a 30% stake in Maziv, worth an estimated R13bn, with the option of raising that to 40%.
Makwe Masilela of Makwe Fund Managers said transaction costs were determined by the complexity of the deal.
“There’s no standard amount as it depends on the complexity of the deal including regulatory hurdles. And good advisers always come at a high price,” he said.
Masilela said delays in finalising M&A deals could lead to an escalation in transaction fees. “Yes, delays contribute and it’s worrisome if those delays are not warranted but sometimes delays are necessary as the watchdogs need to make sure that everything has been taken into consideration given that companies can easily appeal those decisions.”
