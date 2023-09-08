BRIAN KANTOR: The old-fashioned Stellies route to billions is calling
It is still possible to take on established interests and win market share
Peter Bruce recently pointed to something in the Stellenbosch water of the late 1960s and ’70s that produced so many rand billionaires (“That Stellies route to billions is gone — and it’s undesirable (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-07-27-peter-bruce-that-stellies-route-to-billions-is-gone--and-its-undesirable/)”, July 27).
They would not have been inspired by some professor of economics enthusiastic about the power of free markets telling them to do good for the nation by getting rich. They are far more likely to have been told the opposite: markets will not work nearly well enough and any faith in entrepreneurial flair would be entirely misplaced. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.