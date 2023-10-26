Clicks sales grow as consumers splash out on small luxuries
Health and beauty retailer is hoping to grow organically in the new year
26 October 2023 - 09:28
UPDATED 26 October 2023 - 19:56
The human desire to look good is driving Clicks’ consistent results, as people continue to spend on cosmetics, skincare and edible beauty nutrients such as collagen, as well as sport and slimming supplements.
Clicks’ adjusted headline earnings, excluding base insurance payouts, increased 11.1% to R2.5bn in the year to end-August as sales topped R41bn...
