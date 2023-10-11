CHRIS GILMOUR: Blood, toil, tears and sweat
Returning CEO Sean Summers faces a daunting task rescuing Pick n Pay — and speed is of the essence
The big news in SA retail last week was Sean Summers’ return to Pick n Pay as CEO, which coincided with an appalling trading update that sent the market into shock and the retailer’s shares plunging 14% on the day. The good news associated with Summers’ return appeared to be lost or ignored by the market, which has now taken an especially dismal view of Pick n Pay’s outlook.
To be honest I was equally pessimistic about the group’s prospects before learning of Summers’ return, but I firmly believe he will be able to reinject energy, direction and a sense of purpose into the ailing, iconic retailer. It won’t be easy, though; Shoprite is the clear martlet leader and won’t give an inch willingly to any competitor. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.