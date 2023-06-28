Companies / Retail & Consumer

Maseko takes up position with Shoprite

Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as non-executive director

28 June 2023 - 15:18

Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has taken up a board position with retail giant Shoprite, where he will be joined by Hlengani Mathebula, the erstwhile chairperson of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.

Maseko, who is part of a consortium seeking to take control of Telkom in an audacious multibillion-rand bid, becomes an independent non-executive director the SA’s biggest grocer with immediate effect...

