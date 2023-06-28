Maseko takes up position with Shoprite

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Claudine van Wyk, a wine farm worker, was fired in October 2020 after she gave an interview to a Swedish magazine
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as nonexecutive director
Reserve Bank governor says inflation is proving more persistent than expected, though the the rate is coming down
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Prop houses, florists, caterers and costume suppliers are among many businesses taking a hit
Winger impressed with pace and creativity in starting 28 of Marumo Gallants’ 30 Premiership matches
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has taken up a board position with retail giant Shoprite, where he will be joined by Hlengani Mathebula, the erstwhile chairperson of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.
Maseko, who is part of a consortium seeking to take control of Telkom in an audacious multibillion-rand bid, becomes an independent non-executive director the SA’s biggest grocer with immediate effect...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Maseko takes up position with Shoprite
Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as non-executive director
Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko has taken up a board position with retail giant Shoprite, where he will be joined by Hlengani Mathebula, the erstwhile chairperson of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.
Maseko, who is part of a consortium seeking to take control of Telkom in an audacious multibillion-rand bid, becomes an independent non-executive director the SA’s biggest grocer with immediate effect...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.