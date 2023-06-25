Companies / Retail & Consumer

Extortion claims at Luxe, while creditors remain in the dark

Investor accuses former chief liquidator of R400,000 blackmail

25 June 2023 - 23:12 Katharine Child

Enver Motala, the former chief liquidator involved in the Aurora mine liquidation scandal, extorted R400,000 from a jailed jewellery boss, according to a case lodged last week at Sandton Police Station.

Hoosein Mohamed, who bought a stake in Luxe Holdings in 2022, accused Motala of demanding the payment and threatening him with messages such as “Don’t play games with me” and “I am the liquidator”. He provided the bank payment slip and detailed WhatsApp messages as evidence of his allegations in the police affidavit...

