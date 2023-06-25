Extortion claims at Luxe, while creditors remain in the dark

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
Move to electric vehicles can hugely stimulate investment, employment, manufacturing and infrastructure spend
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Investor accuses former chief liquidator of R400,000 blackmail
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Monday, June 26 2023
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
Style has long been embraced by high-net-worth people who dress in designer brands with discretion
Enver Motala, the former chief liquidator involved in the Aurora mine liquidation scandal, extorted R400,000 from a jailed jewellery boss, according to a case lodged last week at Sandton Police Station.
Hoosein Mohamed, who bought a stake in Luxe Holdings in 2022, accused Motala of demanding the payment and threatening him with messages such as “Don’t play games with me” and “I am the liquidator”. He provided the bank payment slip and detailed WhatsApp messages as evidence of his allegations in the police affidavit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Extortion claims at Luxe, while creditors remain in the dark
Investor accuses former chief liquidator of R400,000 blackmail
Enver Motala, the former chief liquidator involved in the Aurora mine liquidation scandal, extorted R400,000 from a jailed jewellery boss, according to a case lodged last week at Sandton Police Station.
Hoosein Mohamed, who bought a stake in Luxe Holdings in 2022, accused Motala of demanding the payment and threatening him with messages such as “Don’t play games with me” and “I am the liquidator”. He provided the bank payment slip and detailed WhatsApp messages as evidence of his allegations in the police affidavit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.