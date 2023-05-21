Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Unilever employees fleeced it of R16m

Durban court orders Meganathan Naidoo and businessman Sean Pather to pay Unilever R15.7m plus interest

21 May 2023 - 16:59 Kabelo Khumalo

 

 

 

Consumer goods group Unilever is chasing nearly R16m from former employees 18 years after it discovered an elaborate fraudulent scheme run from the finance department at its head office in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Durban high court last week ruled that Meganathan Naidoo and businessman Sean Pather must pay Unilever R15.7m plus interest for fleecing the group in a scheme that went undetected for seven years...

