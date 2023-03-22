Companies / Retail & Consumer

CA&S aims to double revenue by 2026

22 March 2023 - 20:57 Katharine Child

CA&S, a distributor and marketer of consumer brands, grew its revenue by double digits in its 2022 financial year and aims to double it by 2026.

Its revenue grew 18.2% to R9.5bn, which it hopes to boost to R20bn by 2026...

