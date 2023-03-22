CA&S aims to double revenue by 2026

Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent bank stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
CA&S, a distributor and marketer of consumer brands, grew its revenue by double digits in its 2022 financial year and aims to double it by 2026.
Its revenue grew 18.2% to R9.5bn, which it hopes to boost to R20bn by 2026...
