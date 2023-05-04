Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin

Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s investment writer, Jaco Visser
Bus company says it has not received its subsidy for March from the Gauteng provincial government
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty free
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
Kristalina Georgieva tweets support for the government's 'vigorous actions' to shore up its finances after meeting President William Ruto in Nairobi
City are charging towards title and Leeds are trying to avoid relegation
Two debuts by local writers court the unknown
Capevin, the unlisted specialist liquor business controlled by investment giant Remgro, has agreed to sell its rights to distribute market leading Gordon’s Gin in Southern Africa to the global brand’s owner, Diageo.
Business Day confirmed on Thursday that a deal in principle had been agreed between Capevin and Diageo — which also owns best-selling brands such as Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Guinness and Smirnoff. Business Day is also in possession of liquor industry correspondence that already reflects a new arrangement — referring to Gordon’s Gin “transitioning” to Diageo by August this year.
A Capevin spokesperson said Capevin and Diageo have entered into an agreement in respect of a transaction. “This agreement is subject to Capevin group governance procedures being followed, and competition approvals in SA and Botswana before being implemented. Capevin has received support from its controlling shareholder of this transaction.”
News of the deal comes only weeks after Dutch beer giant Heineken finalised its takeover of Stellenbosch-based Distell. That deal was structured in two parts — the biggest slug being Distell’s so called Newco assets, which included its cider brands Savanna and Hunters Dry, wine assets and local spirits brands such as Klipdrift and Three Ships. The second part involved the considerably smaller Capevin, which housed the international whisky assets (Burn Stewart) and Gordon’s Gin (along with a few other niche spirit brands).
The rights to distribute Gordon’s Gin has been a long-standing issue with Diageo — which owns the Gordon’s global brand — challenging Distell’s exclusive right to distribute the gin brand in SA for perpetuity. But a recent court case ruled in favour of Distell.
Capevin and Remgro shareholders might question why no official announcement has been made about the proposed transaction. But both Capevin and Diageo are not publicly listed companies and are not obliged to make such a disclosure.
Still, the proposed deal would certainly need approval of the local competition authorities. Diageo also owns the Tanqueray gin brand, but the booming local gin segment is fragmented with numerous brands and an abundance of craft offerings.
At this juncture there has been no disclosure about a price tag for the Gordon’s Gin rights. One liquor industry source speculated that the deal might be worth R1bn.
The Capevin spokesperson said both parties had agreed to keep the sale proceeds quantum confidential.
He said it was the intention for Capevin shareholders to receive the net sale proceeds. “All decisions with regards to any capital distribution and timing thereof will be made by the Capevin board. This will only be communicated to shareholders once the appropriate approvals are given.”
Chris Logan, chief information officer of Opportune Investments and long time Distell shareholder, said the transitioning of Gordon’s Gin to Diageo probably made sense. He pointed out that Diageo had historically made several legal attempts to secure the rights to Gordon’s Gin when it was part of Distell. “The rumoured R1bn deal would pave the way for a distribution to Capevin shareholders and leave Capevin holding highly coveted whisky assets.”
Capevin’s whisky assets range from the mid-priced Scottish Leader and Black Bottle to premium priced single malts such as Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory and Ledaig.
The Gordon’s business has been a massive boon for Distell in recent years and seemed likely to continue driving growth at Capevin for the foreseeable future as the local gin niche remains vibrant. The most recent carve out for Gordon’s Gin showed revenue of R2.3bn in financial 2022 (2021: R1.73bn) and operating profits of R415m (R310m). Bottom-line earnings in the business were up a third to R299m.
This profit performance would certainly support a premium price tag on Capevin’s gin assets, remembering too that the business is more than just a right-to-distribute arrangement, and has a sizeable production facility in Wadeville, Gauteng.
Market sources canvassed were surprised that a deal might be clinched so soon after the formation of Capevin. But several noted that Capevin — and majority shareholder Remgro — might be prudent in precluding further future challenges from Diageo.
The Capevin spokesperson said the group had a high degree of confidence in its legal position about Gordon’s Gin. “However, given materiality and potential exposure to Capevin as a business due to any potential litigation, Remgro — as the future controlling shareholder of Capevin — felt it was prudent to explore the possibility of an agreement between Capevin and Diageo with a view to extracting significant value from the distribution rights of the Gordon’s brand.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liquor
Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin
Remgro, has agreed to sell its rights to distribute Gordon’s Gin to the global brand’s owner, Diageo
Capevin, the unlisted specialist liquor business controlled by investment giant Remgro, has agreed to sell its rights to distribute market leading Gordon’s Gin in Southern Africa to the global brand’s owner, Diageo.
Business Day confirmed on Thursday that a deal in principle had been agreed between Capevin and Diageo — which also owns best-selling brands such as Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Guinness and Smirnoff. Business Day is also in possession of liquor industry correspondence that already reflects a new arrangement — referring to Gordon’s Gin “transitioning” to Diageo by August this year.
A Capevin spokesperson said Capevin and Diageo have entered into an agreement in respect of a transaction. “This agreement is subject to Capevin group governance procedures being followed, and competition approvals in SA and Botswana before being implemented. Capevin has received support from its controlling shareholder of this transaction.”
News of the deal comes only weeks after Dutch beer giant Heineken finalised its takeover of Stellenbosch-based Distell. That deal was structured in two parts — the biggest slug being Distell’s so called Newco assets, which included its cider brands Savanna and Hunters Dry, wine assets and local spirits brands such as Klipdrift and Three Ships. The second part involved the considerably smaller Capevin, which housed the international whisky assets (Burn Stewart) and Gordon’s Gin (along with a few other niche spirit brands).
The rights to distribute Gordon’s Gin has been a long-standing issue with Diageo — which owns the Gordon’s global brand — challenging Distell’s exclusive right to distribute the gin brand in SA for perpetuity. But a recent court case ruled in favour of Distell.
Capevin and Remgro shareholders might question why no official announcement has been made about the proposed transaction. But both Capevin and Diageo are not publicly listed companies and are not obliged to make such a disclosure.
Still, the proposed deal would certainly need approval of the local competition authorities. Diageo also owns the Tanqueray gin brand, but the booming local gin segment is fragmented with numerous brands and an abundance of craft offerings.
At this juncture there has been no disclosure about a price tag for the Gordon’s Gin rights. One liquor industry source speculated that the deal might be worth R1bn.
The Capevin spokesperson said both parties had agreed to keep the sale proceeds quantum confidential.
He said it was the intention for Capevin shareholders to receive the net sale proceeds. “All decisions with regards to any capital distribution and timing thereof will be made by the Capevin board. This will only be communicated to shareholders once the appropriate approvals are given.”
Chris Logan, chief information officer of Opportune Investments and long time Distell shareholder, said the transitioning of Gordon’s Gin to Diageo probably made sense. He pointed out that Diageo had historically made several legal attempts to secure the rights to Gordon’s Gin when it was part of Distell. “The rumoured R1bn deal would pave the way for a distribution to Capevin shareholders and leave Capevin holding highly coveted whisky assets.”
Capevin’s whisky assets range from the mid-priced Scottish Leader and Black Bottle to premium priced single malts such as Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory and Ledaig.
The Gordon’s business has been a massive boon for Distell in recent years and seemed likely to continue driving growth at Capevin for the foreseeable future as the local gin niche remains vibrant. The most recent carve out for Gordon’s Gin showed revenue of R2.3bn in financial 2022 (2021: R1.73bn) and operating profits of R415m (R310m). Bottom-line earnings in the business were up a third to R299m.
This profit performance would certainly support a premium price tag on Capevin’s gin assets, remembering too that the business is more than just a right-to-distribute arrangement, and has a sizeable production facility in Wadeville, Gauteng.
Market sources canvassed were surprised that a deal might be clinched so soon after the formation of Capevin. But several noted that Capevin — and majority shareholder Remgro — might be prudent in precluding further future challenges from Diageo.
The Capevin spokesperson said the group had a high degree of confidence in its legal position about Gordon’s Gin. “However, given materiality and potential exposure to Capevin as a business due to any potential litigation, Remgro — as the future controlling shareholder of Capevin — felt it was prudent to explore the possibility of an agreement between Capevin and Diageo with a view to extracting significant value from the distribution rights of the Gordon’s brand.”
Pick of the Month: Tasty tonic beckons once Heineken swallows Distell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.