SAB plans to invest R2.4bn in new projects in 2023

The brewer says R2.4bn will be invested in new projects, which will include the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery

13 April 2023 - 13:37 Kabelo Khumalo

SA Breweries (SAB) has announced its plans to invest R5.8bn in the SA economy in 2023, with nearly half of the investment set to go to new projects.

The brewing giant said on Thursday that of the R5.8bn outlay, R2.4bn would be invested in new projects, which would include the expansion of the Ibhayi Brewery. ..

