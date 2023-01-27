Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: A further case study: using competition policy to reduce competition

BL Premium
27 January 2023 - 05:00

SA Breweries (SAB), accounting for 90% or more of the beer sold in SA, has intervened before the Competition Tribunal on the terms of Heineken’s acquisition of Distell. It argues that the tribunal should force Heineken to dispose of either the powerful Hunters or Savannah brands if it acquires Distell, rather than the less valuable Strongbow cider brand. 

That is for Heineken to meet the likely competition policy objections to the deal and avoid a cider monopoly in a different way. The intended local buyer is a consortium of the craft brewer Devil’s Peak and a BEE partner. SAB argues that the consortium would lack the “relevant expertise, financial muscle or distribution network” to compete effectively in the cider market with Strongbow alone...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.