Sars blacklists customs clearing agent that fleeced SAB of millions

Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses

22 March 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Durban-based customs clearing agent Ocean Light Shipping has paid a heavy price for defrauding SA Breweries (SAB) of nearly R140m. Business Day understands that as part of a crackdown on unscrupulous clearing agents the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has cancelled the company’s licence, meaning it will be near impossible for it to do business in SA in future.

SAB imported Corona Light beer from Mexico from August 2018 to November 2019, using the services of Ocean Light. The goods were cleared in the Port of Durban in 139 import transactions. However, SAB later got wind of the goods having been fraudulently cleared by Ocean Light as traditional African beer — a product that attracts either no import duties or far less than Corona beer...

