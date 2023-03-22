Sars blacklists customs clearing agent that fleeced SAB of millions

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Cherry blossom drinking parties cannot hide the changes in lifestyle wrought by Covid-19 in Japan
Durban-based customs clearing agent Ocean Light Shipping has paid a heavy price for defrauding SA Breweries (SAB) of nearly R140m. Business Day understands that as part of a crackdown on unscrupulous clearing agents the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has cancelled the company’s licence, meaning it will be near impossible for it to do business in SA in future.
SAB imported Corona Light beer from Mexico from August 2018 to November 2019, using the services of Ocean Light. The goods were cleared in the Port of Durban in 139 import transactions. However, SAB later got wind of the goods having been fraudulently cleared by Ocean Light as traditional African beer — a product that attracts either no import duties or far less than Corona beer...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sars blacklists customs clearing agent that fleeced SAB of millions
Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses
Durban-based customs clearing agent Ocean Light Shipping has paid a heavy price for defrauding SA Breweries (SAB) of nearly R140m. Business Day understands that as part of a crackdown on unscrupulous clearing agents the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has cancelled the company’s licence, meaning it will be near impossible for it to do business in SA in future.
SAB imported Corona Light beer from Mexico from August 2018 to November 2019, using the services of Ocean Light. The goods were cleared in the Port of Durban in 139 import transactions. However, SAB later got wind of the goods having been fraudulently cleared by Ocean Light as traditional African beer — a product that attracts either no import duties or far less than Corona beer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.