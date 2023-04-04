Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite becomes latest company to list on A2X

The shares of the company, valued at R131.65bn on the JSE, will be available from April 11

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 09:19 Nico Gous
UPDATED 04 April 2023 - 09:42

Retailer Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and Usave stores, will list on the A2X exchange next week.

The shares of the company, valued at R131.65bn on the JSE, will be available from April 11 and it will not affect its listing on the JSE, the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) or the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LUSE)...

