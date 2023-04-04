Shoprite becomes latest company to list on A2X

Latest production curbs bring the total reduction to 3.66-million barrels a day since October
The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
The BBC wants to meet the finance minister and deputy president to discuss the decision to exempt the utility from PFMA regulations
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Small Business E-volution airs Thursdays at 8.50pm on Channel 412. This week's guest is TymeBank's chief commercial officer Cheslyn Jacobs
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
SPONSORED | The right attitude towards focusing on customers and service, and keeping overheads low, will make the difference
Meeting between trade officials raises prospect of greater co-operation between the two nations
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
That would offer accommodation when it’s needed and investment income when it’s not in use
Retailer Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and Usave stores, will list on the A2X exchange next week.
The shares of the company, valued at R131.65bn on the JSE, will be available from April 11 and it will not affect its listing on the JSE, the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) or the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LUSE)...
