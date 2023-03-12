Business

Gatvol CEOs demand state action

Big business is at the end of its tether over government bumbling

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 06:34 Khulekani Magubane and Dineo Faku

CEOs of South Africa’s biggest companies are fed up and no longer pulling their punches when it comes to the crisis the nation is in.

This week the CEOs of two major banks and the largest retailer in the country added their voices to the chorus of dismay, highlighting business’s frustration with intense load-shedding, crumbling infrastructure, corruption and crime. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.