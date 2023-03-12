Big business is at the end of its tether over government dysfunction.
This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli
Beneliza Noarises is a seagoing quality controller for Erongo Marine
CEOs of South Africa’s biggest companies are fed up and no longer pulling their punches when it comes to the crisis the nation is in.
This week the CEOs of two major banks and the largest retailer in the country added their voices to the chorus of dismay, highlighting business’s frustration with intense load-shedding, crumbling infrastructure, corruption and crime. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Gatvol CEOs demand state action
Big business is at the end of its tether over government bumbling
CEOs of South Africa’s biggest companies are fed up and no longer pulling their punches when it comes to the crisis the nation is in.
This week the CEOs of two major banks and the largest retailer in the country added their voices to the chorus of dismay, highlighting business’s frustration with intense load-shedding, crumbling infrastructure, corruption and crime. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.