Food retailers need tax break 'or more will go hungry', warns Consumer Goods Council CEO

Consumer Goods Council warns cost of diesel for generators will hit consumers

12 March 2023 - 06:01 CHRIS BARRON

Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents the biggest food retailers in the country, says consumers will pay the price of the government's refusal to grant them a tax rebate on the billions they're having to spend on diesel because of load-shedding.

“We're saying to the government, take us seriously. We cannot continue to guarantee the availability of food when there is no security of electricity. At some point retailers are going to have to pass on the costs of having to cope with this load-shedding, and we know that already people are going to bed hungry.”..

