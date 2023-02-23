Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths sees further rise in credit sales

Interim revenue grows 13.7% as number of new accounts increase 5.7%

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 20:48 Katharine Child

Clothing retailer Truworths’ share price dropped 5.45% after it released its half-year results with investors likely cautious about its rising credit sales and weaker trade in January and February 

But the share, which closed at R63.84 has been one of best performing retail shares this year, with the drop needing to be understood in that context. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.