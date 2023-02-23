Truworths sees further rise in credit sales

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
EFF claims Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally when she ordered police to remove rowdy MPs from the chamber during Ramaphosa’s Sona
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to co-founder Alex Thomson about the company’s plans for growth and what it takes to raise capital in the current environment
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Former Mastercard CEO has the right experience in public-private partnerships and strong climate credentials, says US president
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Clothing retailer Truworths’ share price dropped 5.45% after it released its half-year results with investors likely cautious about its rising credit sales and weaker trade in January and February
But the share, which closed at R63.84 has been one of best performing retail shares this year, with the drop needing to be understood in that context. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Truworths sees further rise in credit sales
Interim revenue grows 13.7% as number of new accounts increase 5.7%
Clothing retailer Truworths’ share price dropped 5.45% after it released its half-year results with investors likely cautious about its rising credit sales and weaker trade in January and February
But the share, which closed at R63.84 has been one of best performing retail shares this year, with the drop needing to be understood in that context. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.