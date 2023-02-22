Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales figures show cutback on pharmacy products as pandemic faded

Largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries

22 February 2023 - 05:00

The December 2022 retail sales figures released by Stats SA give interesting insights into the full-year trends last year.

Measured in real terms (constant 2019 prices), retail trade sales decreased 0.6% year on year in December 2022. The largest negative contributors to this decrease were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (-5.2% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point); and hardware, paint and glass (-3.9% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point). This does make some kind of sense, as consumers invariably cut back on pharmacy-related products as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic receded in 2022. ..

