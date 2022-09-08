×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Mpumi Madisa

The head of Bidvest achieved greater shareholder returns for the group than those of Bidcorp, which was previously the star performer

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: MASI LOSI
A good week for Mpumi Madisa

There are management teams, and then there is Bidvest. CEO Nompumelelo (Mpumi) Madisa stepped into the role mid-pandemic, in July 2020, and has steered the industrial conglomerate to a trading profit (R9.7bn) that is about equal to what the Bidvest group reported before it spun off Bidcorp, its mighty food services business, six years ago. That’s no mean feat, especially as Bidcorp was always regarded as the group’s prize asset. Yet it is Bidvest that has trumped Bidcorp in terms of shareholder returns. Plenty of reasons for the 42-year-old to celebrate.

Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
A bad week for Meghan Markle

The kindest view to take of Meghan Markle, the deluded Duchess of Sussex, is that she might believe her own stories — that her baby’s life was in danger from a Cape Town fire, which the fire brigade knew nothing about, and equating her nuptials with the release of Nelson Mandela and dancing in SA’s streets. On one level, this is understandable: she needs to make a living from her own hype. But as one UK commentator remarked, part of the reason for her fall from grace, along with that of her husband, Prince Harry, is Meghan’s Olympian level of self-regard.

A bad week for Patricia de Lille

The minister of public works is about to present taxpayers with a bill of R2bn for the repair of parliament
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

Two years ago it didn’t look like Sasol would make it out of the pandemic alive. Now its shares are over R330
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The latest affront to taxpayers, the poor and good taste generally is National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s two new Beemers (cost: ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
