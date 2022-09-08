A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
A good week for Mpumi Madisa
There are management teams, and then there is Bidvest. CEO Nompumelelo (Mpumi) Madisa stepped into the role mid-pandemic, in July 2020, and has steered the industrial conglomerate to a trading profit (R9.7bn) that is about equal to what the Bidvest group reported before it spun off Bidcorp, its mighty food services business, six years ago. That’s no mean feat, especially as Bidcorp was always regarded as the group’s prize asset. Yet it is Bidvest that has trumped Bidcorp in terms of shareholder returns. Plenty of reasons for the 42-year-old to celebrate.
A bad week for Meghan Markle
The kindest view to take of Meghan Markle, the deluded Duchess of Sussex, is that she might believe her own stories — that her baby’s life was in danger from a Cape Town fire, which the fire brigade knew nothing about, and equating her nuptials with the release of Nelson Mandela and dancing in SA’s streets. On one level, this is understandable: she needs to make a living from her own hype. But as one UK commentator remarked, part of the reason for her fall from grace, along with that of her husband, Prince Harry, is Meghan’s Olympian level of self-regard.
A bad week for Patricia de Lille
A good week for Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
