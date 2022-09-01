Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
SA is a low-growth environment, a scenario that is unlikely to change unless there are major structural changes to our economy and political environment. This drives SA corporates to set their sights on faraway lands, usually getting slaughtered in the process.
There are exceptions, of course. Food service giant Bidcorp is one of them, with a genuinely diversified global revenue base. The largest contributor to revenue is Europe, with 34% of total revenue in the latest financial year. Next up are the UK and Australasia, with emerging markets, as the smallest segment, contributing 17.6% of group revenue. SA is only part of the emerging markets segment, so this JSE-listed company truly offers global diversification away from the SA growth story (or lack thereof)...
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Italtile’s grit and grout
Italtile has hunkered down and squeezed out profits, despite top-line sales going backwards. But this mid-cap stalwart still isn’t a killer investment
