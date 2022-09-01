×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Italtile’s grit and grout

Italtile has hunkered down and squeezed out profits, despite top-line sales going backwards. But this mid-cap stalwart still isn’t a killer investment

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

SA is a low-growth environment, a scenario that is unlikely to change unless there are major structural changes to our economy and political environment. This drives SA corporates to set their sights on faraway lands, usually getting slaughtered in the process.

There are exceptions, of course. Food service giant Bidcorp is one of them, with a genuinely diversified global revenue base. The largest contributor to revenue is Europe, with 34% of total revenue in the latest financial year. Next up are the UK and Australasia, with emerging markets, as the smallest segment, contributing 17.6% of group revenue. SA is only part of the emerging markets segment, so this JSE-listed company truly offers global diversification away from the SA growth story (or lack thereof)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.