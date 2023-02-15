Inflation slows but high food prices and weak rand risk outlook

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail
State-owned logistics company invites private investment as it struggles with inefficiencies
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Big rewards for Glencore shareholders as earnings grow 60%
Power cuts and rising costs put a damper on spending over festive season
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Resilient labour market has allowed many Americans to keep spending on goods and services even as borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated
Chiefs and Pirates were drawn to host in the next round and Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants away from home
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
SA consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in January, reaching its lowest level since May, but analysts warn that rising food inflation and rand weakness — mainly as a result of dollar strength — will remain upside risks to the Reserve Bank’s local inflation outlook.
While the decline in headline inflation from December’s 7.2% to January’s 6.9% was highly anticipated and in line with market expectations, the reading is still well above the Bank’s 3-6% target range...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inflation slows but high food prices and weak rand risk outlook
SA consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in January, reaching its lowest level since May, but analysts warn that rising food inflation and rand weakness — mainly as a result of dollar strength — will remain upside risks to the Reserve Bank’s local inflation outlook.
While the decline in headline inflation from December’s 7.2% to January’s 6.9% was highly anticipated and in line with market expectations, the reading is still well above the Bank’s 3-6% target range...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.