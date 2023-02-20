Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after miner posted a 38% plunge in annual profit
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
The whole team was excited about her return, says Bongiwe Msomi
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
The DA supports the introduction of a universal basic income grant (BIG) which it estimates will cost R157bn a year, but only as long as there is economic growth to underpin it.
The party’s social development spokesperson, Bridget Masango, said at the launch of its alternative budget on Monday that the introduction of a BIG of R585 per month for the unemployed aged between 19 and 59 should be contingent on the availability of revenue derived from sustained economic growth that the DA believes can be achieved with its market-orientated policies and through savings...
SA can afford BIG only if economy grows, says DA
The party also urged finance minister Enoch Godongwana not to raise taxes in his 2023/2024 budget to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday
