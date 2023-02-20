National

SA can afford BIG only if economy grows, says DA

The party also urged finance minister Enoch Godongwana not to raise taxes in his 2023/2024 budget to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday

20 February 2023 - 15:27 Linda Ensor

The DA supports the introduction of a universal basic income grant (BIG) which it estimates will cost R157bn a year, but only as long as there is economic growth to underpin it. 

The party’s social development spokesperson, Bridget Masango, said at the launch of its alternative budget on Monday that the introduction of a BIG of R585 per month for the unemployed aged between 19 and 59 should be contingent on the availability of revenue derived from sustained economic growth that the DA believes can be achieved with its market-orientated policies and through savings...

