The SA Sugar Association (Sasa) has called on government to halt any increase or expansion of the sugar tax ahead of the budget speech, saying it needs time to research and implement its diversification strategy that will see sugar cane being used for a wide range of applications outside refined sugar.
This comes as a study commissioned by the body and conducted by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) revealed that an increase or expansion of the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), also known as the sugar tax, would result in a drastic 125,000-tonne reduction in local refined sugar demand for 2023/24...
Sugar body rejects any expansion of the sugar tax
