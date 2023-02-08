Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff to raise capital from sale of some of its Pepkor shares

The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group

08 February 2023 - 21:18 Katharine Child

Furniture retailer Steinhoff has placed 240-million Pepkor shares in a bid to raise capital as it stares down a €10bn debt burden.

This accounts for 6.5% of Pepkor shares in issue. Steinhoff holds 51% of Pepkor...

