Steinhoff slumps despite raising nearly R5bn in capital

The embattled retail group raised the money by the placement of shares in Pepkor

09 February 2023 - 12:02 Nico Gous

The share price of embattled retail group Steinhoff plummeted on Thursday morning despite raising €257m (R4.9bn) in capital via the placement of shares in low-cost retailer Pepkor.

It was down 20.45% to R0.35 by 10.37am, adding insult to injury to Wednesday’s decline of 12% and the 64.20% plunge on December 15. It share price is down 90.35% in the last year...

