Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Shoprite has lost a case at the Supreme Court of Appeal over whether a negligence claim filed on behalf of a temporary worker who was brain damaged at work had expired.
The legal case was brought by the insurance firm for the retailer. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim
Shoprite has lost a case at the Supreme Court of Appeal over whether a negligence claim filed on behalf of a temporary worker who was brain damaged at work had expired.
The legal case was brought by the insurance firm for the retailer. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.