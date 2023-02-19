Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 18:56 Katharine Child

Shoprite has lost a case at the Supreme Court of Appeal over whether a negligence claim filed on behalf of a temporary worker who was brain damaged at work had expired.

The legal case was brought by the insurance firm for the retailer. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.