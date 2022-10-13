×

Health cannot force provinces to use its system for medico-legal claims

Auditor-general says its idling means the expenditure on it verges on fruitless and wasteful

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 15:41 Tamar Kahn

The department of health says it remains committed to a case management system intended to help provincial health departments defend themselves against medical negligence claims, but cannot force them to use it.        

Earlier this week the auditor-general’s office said only one province is using the system, and its idling in several others verges on fruitless and wasteful expenditure...

