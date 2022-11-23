The retailer is banking on a multibillion-rand push into the local homeware market, even as endless power cuts dim South Africa’s overall appeal
Medical negligence claims have rocketed, making the health department responsible for R120bn in payouts
The government is trying to reduce its liability by introducing structured settlements through the State Liability Amendment Bill.
For compensation exceeding R1m, payments will be split in three: a large sum paid immediately, smaller periodic payments and instead of cash for medical treatment, free treatment at a public health facility.
WATCH: How government plans to make medical negligence cheaper
