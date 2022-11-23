News & Fox

WATCH: How government plans to make medical negligence cheaper

Medical negligence claims have rocketed, making the health department responsible for R120bn in payouts

23 November 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke & Christina Pitt
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094

The government is trying to reduce its liability by introducing structured settlements through the State Liability Amendment Bill.

For compensation exceeding R1m, payments will be split in three: a large sum paid immediately, smaller periodic payments and instead of cash for medical treatment, free treatment at a public health facility.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

