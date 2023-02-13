National / Health

Test case frees Eastern Cape from lump sum payouts for medical negligence

The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:05 Tamar Kahn

A high court ruling has freed the Eastern Cape health department from paying out lump sums to victims of medical negligence, paving the way for it to care for victims in the state sector — and setting a precedent that other cash-strapped provinces could look to follow.

The judgment, in a test case in the high court in Bhisho, is expected to lead to a dramatic reduction in the scale of the medical negligence payouts made by the Eastern Cape health department to successful claimants. It will also strengthen the hand of other provinces that seek to follow suit...

