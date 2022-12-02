Companies / Retail & Consumer

Premier Group cancels listing over turmoil in local markets

BL Premium
02 December 2022 - 11:51 Nico Gous
UPDATED 04 December 2022 - 19:05

Food producer Premier Group has decided against listing on the JSE after turmoil in local markets, particularly last week.

The rand plunged after an independent report found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution...

