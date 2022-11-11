SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Concessionary loans come with other costs, and the Treasury has not been so keen to discuss other conditions attached
The decision not to allocate funding to the SOE in the budget policy statement tabled last month was erroneous, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Control of Senate remains in hands of Democrats
Norwegian stamps his authority in tiebreak without a single break point as he beats Canadian for second time in 2022
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Richemont shares soared to the highest since February despite the luxury goods retailer reporting an interim loss after writing down the value of its loss-making online retailer YOOX Net-a-Porter (YNAP).
The stock gained as much as 21% before ending Friday’s session 12.83% higher at R214.33 as investors focused on the group’s sales, which jumped almost a quarter in the six months ended September to €9.68bn (R172.8bn), boosted by strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region. ..
Richemont shares sparkle as Jewellery Maisons dazzle
