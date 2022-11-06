Cane growers in KZN face an uncertain future as the sugar giant and business rescue practitioners miss payment deadline
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem is integrating its healthcare products and services to provide a one-stop shop where people who cannot afford medical aid can access private health services, including doctors, at a lower cost.
The company hopes in the future to have a fully-fledged medical aid plan that covers hospital admissions. ..
Dis-Chem aims to be one-stop health shop
Group will provide unlimited access to virtual doctors and expand operating hours of its clinics
