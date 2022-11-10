×

Money & Investing

Dis-Chem is growing up, in fits and starts

The retailer, say analysts, is getting better at what it does. Pity about the staff memo, then

10 November 2022 - 05:00 ADELE SHEVEL

Dis-Chem, says Sasfin Securities analyst Alec Abraham, “is growing up”.

“It took a while, but it’s gathering momentum now,” he says...

