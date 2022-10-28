AH-Vest expects headline earnings to drop

However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and robust global demand have made commodity exports ...
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
However, children who perform better in the tests may be ones who chose to play games in the first place, scientist says
Micro-cap food group AH-Vest, which produces tomato sauces and other condiments, expects its headline earnings to fall when it publishes its 2022 results.
The maker and distributor of All Joy tomato and Veri Peri sauces said on Friday that its headline earnings per share , a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, will drop 76.8%-82.8% year on year to between 1.72c and 2.32c...
