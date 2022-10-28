×

AH-Vest expects headline earnings to drop

Maker and distributor of All Joy tomato and Veri Peri sauces expects a decline of about four-fifths

28 October 2022 - 14:28 Nico Gous

Micro-cap food group AH-Vest, which produces tomato sauces and other condiments, expects its headline earnings to fall when it publishes its 2022 results.

The maker and distributor of All Joy tomato and Veri Peri sauces said on Friday that its headline earnings per share , a measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, will drop 76.8%-82.8% year on year to between 1.72c and 2.32c...

