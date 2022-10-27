Uncertain future for Tongaat — and the communities it is part of

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Business Day TV talks to Head of Legal at Luno, Paul Harker
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
CFO Brian Olsavsky says world’s biggest online retailer is bracing for slower economic growth
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
The local operations of Tongaat Hulett have entered business rescue proceedings, throwing one of the biggest and oldest names in corporate SA into a new and uncertain future.
Directors needed to voluntarily place the SA operations in business rescue due to its severe levels of “financial distress”, which means the sugar producer is unable to repay lenders and does not have enough cash to run operations for the rest of the financial year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SUGAR PRODUCER
Uncertain future for Tongaat — and the communities it is part of
Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt that it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts
The local operations of Tongaat Hulett have entered business rescue proceedings, throwing one of the biggest and oldest names in corporate SA into a new and uncertain future.
Directors needed to voluntarily place the SA operations in business rescue due to its severe levels of “financial distress”, which means the sugar producer is unable to repay lenders and does not have enough cash to run operations for the rest of the financial year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.