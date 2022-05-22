Business Big Read Pick n Pay takes off the gloves in fight to regain market share Retail and grocery giant’s ambitious strategy will be funded by expected cost savings of R3bn and capital expenditure of R3.5bn B L Premium

Pick n Pay’s sweeping changes unveiled this week are a clear signal to rivals that the retail and grocery giant is on the offensive after years in defensive mode, a move welcomed by analysts as the best strategy to win back market share.

But it won't be easy; analysts point out that its peers haven’t been idle as they also fight for market share in an increasingly competitive environment. The moves will also add to costs at a time when retailers are battling rampant inflation...