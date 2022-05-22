Big Read
Pick n Pay takes off the gloves in fight to regain market share
Retail and grocery giant’s ambitious strategy will be funded by expected cost savings of R3bn and capital expenditure of R3.5bn
22 May 2022 - 07:47
Pick n Pay’s sweeping changes unveiled this week are a clear signal to rivals that the retail and grocery giant is on the offensive after years in defensive mode, a move welcomed by analysts as the best strategy to win back market share.
But it won't be easy; analysts point out that its peers haven’t been idle as they also fight for market share in an increasingly competitive environment. The moves will also add to costs at a time when retailers are battling rampant inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now