Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand
Pick n Pay has announced sweeping changes to its core retail brand and on-demand online delivery strategy
17 May 2022 - 11:52
In what could be the biggest reorganisation of its business in its 55-year history, Pick n Pay has announced sweeping changes to its core retail brand and on-demand online delivery strategy as it ups the ante in the battle for market share in the highly competitive grocery sector.
As part of the changes announced on Tuesday, the JSE-listed retailer will split its core Pick n Pay retail offering into two separate distinct brands as it looks to significantly increase its market share in the discount, convenience and premium market segments over the next four financial years to 2026...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now