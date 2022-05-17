Business Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand Pick n Pay has announced sweeping changes to its core retail brand and on-demand online delivery strategy B L Premium

In what could be the biggest reorganisation of its business in its 55-year history, Pick n Pay has announced sweeping changes to its core retail brand and on-demand online delivery strategy as it ups the ante in the battle for market share in the highly competitive grocery sector.

As part of the changes announced on Tuesday, the JSE-listed retailer will split its core Pick n Pay retail offering into two separate distinct brands as it looks to significantly increase its market share in the discount, convenience and premium market segments over the next four financial years to 2026...