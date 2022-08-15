×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur signals recovery from pandemic trauma

Heps could rise as much as 32.5% in the restaurant group’s year to end-June

15 August 2022 - 10:18 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 15 August 2022 - 20:18

Spur expects full-year headline earnings per share to rise by about a third in its year to end-June on improved trading and a recovery in its high-end brands that no longer face alcohol sales bans and curfews.

The owner of Panarottis and RocoMamas expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to rise  27.5%-32.5% to as much as 146.73c, which would still be about 15.5% below the same period in 2019...

