Spur expects full-year headline earnings per share to rise by about a third in its year to end-June on improved trading and a recovery in its high-end brands that no longer face alcohol sales bans and curfews.
The owner of Panarottis and RocoMamas expects headline earnings per share (Heps) to rise 27.5%-32.5% to as much as 146.73c, which would still be about 15.5% below the same period in 2019...
Spur signals recovery from pandemic trauma
Heps could rise as much as 32.5% in the restaurant group’s year to end-June
