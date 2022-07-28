×

Ranking the pay of SA’s bank bosses

Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent

28 July 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Trying to convince shareholders that executives are paid competitively is becoming trickier for SA’s large banks.

Four of the country’s largest banks held their AGMs in May and June, with Capitec and Absa bearing the brunt of shareholder discontent over executive salaries. In the case of Capitec only 52% of shareholders voted in favour of its remuneration implementation report, while for Absa the figure was 59%.  ..

