Well, Investec certainly has thrown the fat cat among the activist pigeons. Its plan to toss in up to R2.2m more to the already excessively generous remuneration packages of its executive directors raises all sorts of uncomfortable questions.
The most important one is: what is the source of the statistics on which the decision to pay the remarkably hefty security costs directly to the individual executive is based?..
ANN CROTTY: Investec’s R2.2m sets alarming precedent
The company will pay millions to keep its executives safe, but it raises questions, not all of them about bodyguards
