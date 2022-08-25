×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: PwC’s exec pay hogwash

If labour had a say in top salaries, we’d see a very different package

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 05:00

Here’s a thought: what if labour representatives were required to sign off on every executive remuneration-related payment? Not just the actual package awarded to the executives, but everything relating to executive remuneration. That would include fees to members of the remuneration committee as well as payment for the screeds of advice these committee members are constantly drawing on.

Assuming such labour representatives were not corrupted by the process, which seems to happen quite a lot, and were able to spot dodgy self-serving arguments — about marketplace dynamics and executive talent shortages — for what they are, their involvement in the process could up-end things...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.