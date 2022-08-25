The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
Here’s a thought: what if labour representatives were required to sign off on every executive remuneration-related payment? Not just the actual package awarded to the executives, but everything relating to executive remuneration. That would include fees to members of the remuneration committee as well as payment for the screeds of advice these committee members are constantly drawing on.
Assuming such labour representatives were not corrupted by the process, which seems to happen quite a lot, and were able to spot dodgy self-serving arguments — about marketplace dynamics and executive talent shortages — for what they are, their involvement in the process could up-end things...
ANN CROTTY: PwC’s exec pay hogwash
If labour had a say in top salaries, we’d see a very different package
