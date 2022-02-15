Spur flags doubling of earnings as Covid-19 recovery continues

Restaurant group Spur, the owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s, says it continues to see a steady recovery from Covid-19 restrictions at its restaurants and expects earnings to more than double in its half-year to end-December.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to rise by 117%-122% in the six months to end-December, Spur said in an update on Monday, with franchised restaurant sales growing 28.3% year on year, though this is still 9.5% below pre-pandemic levels...